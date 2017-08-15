New I-44 toll booth nearing completion

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) – The new toll booth on Interstate 44 headed towards Oklahoma City is set to open in December.

The toll booth sits about 15 miles south of Chickasha. It's going to replace the 53-year-old booth just further down I-44.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the current toll booth has had problems with accidents because it requires Pike Pass drivers to slow down to pass through -- and there's only one lane to do that. The new one will allow you to maintain your speed. If you pay cash, you'll have to merge slightly off the interstate to do so.

