Duncan students get early meeting with teachers

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.
Summer is over for Duncan students, and many of them went to class a day early to meet their teachers ahead of the school year.
Summer is over for Duncan students, and many of them went to class a day early to meet their teachers ahead of the school year.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.