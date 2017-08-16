Woman dies after ambulance crashes in Oklahoma City - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman dies after ambulance crashes in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 66-year-old woman was killed when the ambulance in which she was riding crashed in southwest Oklahoma City.

The highway patrol says the wreck happened early Wednesday on Interstate 44. According to a preliminary report, the ambulance drove off the road then overturned and landed on its top.

The highway patrol says the cargo compartment of the ambulance separated from the vehicle's cab, and two passengers in the back of the ambulance were ejected.

Authorities say Carolyn D. Koch of Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance's driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The cause of crash is under investigation.

