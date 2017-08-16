Hilliary Communications donates $1K to Elgin Public Schools - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Hilliary Communications donates $1K to Elgin Public Schools

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Hilliary Communications has made a donation to Elgin Public Schools to help the school year start off on the right foot.

"Hilliary Communications is proud to support the teachers, staff, and students of Elgin Public Schools. I admire the dedication and commitment the teachers and administration continue to make to the students,” said Dustin Hilliary, Managing Partner of Hilliary Communications.

JJ Francais presented Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz a $1,000 check yesterday. The money will go towards school supplies and other items for the district.

