Abandoned Tulsa warehouse goes up in smoke

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Investigators in Tulsa are trying to figure out what caused a large fire at a warehouse. Firefighters were called out to the fire in the downtown area yesterday afternoon.

Crews say the metal warehouse was not in business and that no one was inside when the fire started. Although several streets were blocked off, there's no word on surrounding businesses having to be evacuated.

The Tulsa Fire Captain says the heat and humidity are making it hard to fight the flames, and that crews are having to rotate.

