OK man’s cemetery work delayed after thieves steal cement mixer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK man’s cemetery work delayed after thieves steal cement mixer

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

MANNFORD, OK (KSWO)- A man doing work at an Oklahoma cemetery has been delayed after thieves made off with his cement mixer.

For more than 25 years, Andy Antonian has been working to craft stone structures across Mannford. He'd been working on a project for several months when slabs of stone started to go missing.

That's when friends of his set up a camera, just days before thieves stole his cement mixer from where it was sitting, next to the Oak Hill Cemetery office.

"It actually hurts my customers as much as it does me… I've never had anything stolen from a job site before…”

“It slows down his business, you know, he's been working with this community all his life."

It's been over a month now since the cement mixer was stolen, and now they're hoping someone might recognize the truck seen in the video. The Creek County Sheriff's office is looking into the theft, but so far, it's not clear if there are any persons of interest.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils

    Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:58:31 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:11:38 GMT

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

  • 35 children die in north Indian hospital in 3 days

    35 children die in north Indian hospital in 3 days

    Saturday, August 12 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-08-12 10:55:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:10:53 GMT

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.

  • Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

    Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-08-16 08:18:20 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:10:39 GMT

    Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.

    Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly