OK man’s cemetery work delayed after thieves steal cement mixer

MANNFORD, OK (KSWO)- A man doing work at an Oklahoma cemetery has been delayed after thieves made off with his cement mixer.

For more than 25 years, Andy Antonian has been working to craft stone structures across Mannford. He'd been working on a project for several months when slabs of stone started to go missing.

That's when friends of his set up a camera, just days before thieves stole his cement mixer from where it was sitting, next to the Oak Hill Cemetery office.

"It actually hurts my customers as much as it does me… I've never had anything stolen from a job site before…”

“It slows down his business, you know, he's been working with this community all his life."

It's been over a month now since the cement mixer was stolen, and now they're hoping someone might recognize the truck seen in the video. The Creek County Sheriff's office is looking into the theft, but so far, it's not clear if there are any persons of interest.

