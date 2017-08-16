OKC children rescued from flooded drainage ditch following afternoon storm

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from one of the people being called a hero after helping to rescue four children from a flooded drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.

It happened after a storm hit the area yesterday afternoon. People at two locations helped pull the kids from the water. One man says he scaled a fence near his home once he saw them in danger, and managed to pull one of the boys to safety.

"It was just my instincts when seeing a kid in danger… He kept trying to kick around and move and I was like ‘just stay still, I can hold you as long as you stay still,’" said Eddie Barnhill.



Authorities say more people then joined in on the rescue efforts after another child rushed past. By the time firefighters got there, they said four children had been pulled from the flooded drainage ditch.

The kids were treated at the scene, and authorities said they would be ok.

