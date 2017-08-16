OK judge rules New Dominion LLC must turn over communications about waste water disposal and earthquakes

PRAGUE, OK (KSWO)- Plaintiffs suing local oil and gas companies for damages caused by the earthquake that struck Prague six years ago have found what could be vital incriminating evidence.

Yesterday, a district judge made two key rulings in a pair of lawsuits against New Dominion LLC and Spess Oil Company. First, that the former state seismologist could face a deposition hearing if his current employer approves. And second, that New Dominion LLC must turn over communications the company had with certain government officials about waste water disposal and earthquakes.

"That's a big deal for us because we think their knowledge of induced seismicity goes back before 2011, and we believe we will find, through those communications, that they knew,” said Scot Poynter, the plaintiff’s attorney.

In 2015, Oklahoma officials acknowledged that waste water disposal from oil and gas production was the likely cause of the state's unprecedented increase in earthquakes.

The case against New Dominion is set to go to trial on November 27th.

