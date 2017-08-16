Family: FBI knew Oklahoma bomb plot suspect is schizophrenic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Family: FBI knew Oklahoma bomb plot suspect is schizophrenic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The family of a man accused of attempting to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank says he is a paranoid schizophrenic and that the FBI knew it.

Clifford and Melonie Varnell, of Sayre, Oklahoma, issued a statement late Tuesday that questions the tactics undercover FBI agents used to arrest 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell.

Federal officials arrested Varnell Saturday in a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. The family's statement says Varnell has no resources to do such a thing alone and that the FBI "aided and abetted a paranoid schizophrenic to commit this act."

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Oklahoma City did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils

    Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:58:31 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:11:38 GMT

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

    Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

  • 35 children die in north Indian hospital in 3 days

    35 children die in north Indian hospital in 3 days

    Saturday, August 12 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-08-12 10:55:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:10:53 GMT

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.

  • Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

    Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-08-16 08:18:20 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:10:39 GMT

    Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.

    Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly