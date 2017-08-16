Family: FBI knew Oklahoma bomb plot suspect is schizophrenic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The family of a man accused of attempting to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank says he is a paranoid schizophrenic and that the FBI knew it.

Clifford and Melonie Varnell, of Sayre, Oklahoma, issued a statement late Tuesday that questions the tactics undercover FBI agents used to arrest 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell.

Federal officials arrested Varnell Saturday in a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. The family's statement says Varnell has no resources to do such a thing alone and that the FBI "aided and abetted a paranoid schizophrenic to commit this act."

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Oklahoma City did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

