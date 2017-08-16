SURPRISE HOMECOMING: Soldier returns home following nearly a year in Kuwait

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A family is happy to have their service member home after nearly a year’s deployment.

Corporal Justin Kerr has been deployed to Kuwait for the past year. This is his second deployment.

His daughter was born while he was in pre-mobilization training and he got to come home long enough to see her born and then he had to leave the very next day. And while he got to come home for a few days when she was 2 months old, he more or less missed her whole first year.

Last night, Corporal Kerr arranged a surprise homecoming dinner. Watch his mother’s response to having her son home safe.

Kerr says he now plans to spend as much time with his family as possible before he returns to work.

