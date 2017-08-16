Congressman Cole stresses unity and healing after Charlottesvill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Congressman Cole stresses unity and healing after Charlottesville violence

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers are speaking out about the violence in Virginia. Congressman Tom Cole is the latest.

Today, he attended a roundtable discussion at the United Way Office in Duncan. He was there to talk about issues affected local non-profits but we asked him what he thought about this past weekend's tragedy.

Congressman Cole says he doesn't condone violence on either side and it's never acceptable. But in terms of healing some of the division our country is facing right now, he says it's a matter of working it out together.

"We have a common set of values, we're all Americans. We want the same things for our kids and country. If we remember that, then the different point of views can sit down and work it out and we'll be fine as a country."

Congressman Cole said it's also important to recognize how far we've come in the right direction. He says we're not perfect but if we work together we can move forward.

