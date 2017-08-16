Congressman Tom Cole praises United Way’s work in the community

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Congressman Tom Cole sat with the United Way today at a roundtable in Duncan. He was there to discuss the important issues affecting our local non-profits.

Cole praised what The United Way accomplishes and says he has so much respect for organizations that help the community.

“You usually make things better from the top up not the bottom down and to me, that's what the United Way does. It brings all the people together from particular communities that are doing pretty amazing things. It helps build better cooperation backward and forward and obviously generate community support.”

Many local non-profit organizations are able to receive help from the government.

