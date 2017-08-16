Fallin says special session needed for $215M shortfall - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fallin says special session needed for $215M shortfall

Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she believes a special legislative session is needed to address a $215 million budget shortfall after the state Supreme Court overturned a new $1.50-cent-per-pack fee on cigarettes.

Fallin stopped short of issuing a formal call for a session, but said Wednesday that the departments of Human Services, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Health Care Authority would run out of money without legislative action.

A spokesman for Fallin said the governor is still talking with legislative leaders about calling a special session.

The court ruled that the legislation is a tax, despite lawmakers calling it a "fee," and that it is unconstitutional because it passed in the final week of the regular session, when revenue-raising bills are not permitted.

