Fallin says special session needed for $215M shortfall

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
One person was taken to the hospital - after running their car into the side of a building this afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Northwest 55th Street and Cache Road. Lawton Police tell us the driver was an elderly woman, who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. She had some minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
One person was taken to the hospital - after running their car into the side of a building this afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Northwest 55th Street and Cache Road. Lawton Police tell us the driver was an elderly woman, who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. She had some minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.
Today, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 14-year-old boy on a 1st-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and burglary charges stemming from a July 2nd home invasion in Cordell. Tammi Thomas, 36, was shot inside her Cordell home during a home invasion and later passed away. Her 14-year-old son was also shot in the shoulder. The child was arrested at his home in Corn and booked into the Washita County jail.
Today, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 14-year-old boy on a 1st-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and burglary charges stemming from a July 2nd home invasion in Cordell. Tammi Thomas, 36, was shot inside her Cordell home during a home invasion and later passed away. Her 14-year-old son was also shot in the shoulder. The child was arrested at his home in Corn and booked into the Washita County jail.