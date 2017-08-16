ATTENTION SENIORS: New Web Portal Makes Finding Fall Prevention - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

ATTENTION SENIORS: New Web Portal Makes Finding Fall Prevention Resources Easier

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- A new resource for preventing falls in older adults is now available-- a web portal to assist the state’s aging population and their families in finding resources to prevent falls.

“This fall-prevention web portal is a valuable resource for our older Oklahomans,” said Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin. “It connects older adults, their caregivers, and family members, and health professionals with resources from across Oklahoma and around the world.”

One out of three adults aged 65 or older experiences a fall but less than half will tell their doctor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury. Many individuals who experience a fall develop a fear of falling, which leads to reduced mobility and loss of physical fitness.

The Healthy Aging Initiative aims to prevent falls, increase physical activity, reduce depression, and improve nutrition among older adults in Oklahoma.

