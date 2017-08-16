14-year-old boy arrested in Cordell home invasion, murder

CORDELL, OK (KSWO)- Today, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 14-year-old boy on a 1st-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and burglary charges stemming from a July 2nd home invasion in Cordell.

Tammi Thomas, 36, was shot inside her Cordell home during a home invasion and later passed away. Her 14-year-old son was also shot in the shoulder.

The child was arrested at his home in Corn and booked into the Washita County jail.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.