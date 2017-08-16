One injured after car crashes into Lawton building

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was taken to the hospital - after running their car into the side of a building this afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Northwest 55th Street and Cache Road.

Lawton Police tell us the driver was an elderly woman, who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

She had some minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

