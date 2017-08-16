Deadly accident brings dangers of EMS to light

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)-We're learning more about Tuesday's train derailment in Indiahoma.
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)-We're learning more about Tuesday's train derailment in Indiahoma.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
It was a busy morning for students and faculty at Duncan Public Schools as they returned for the first day of classes.
It was a busy morning for students and faculty at Duncan Public Schools as they returned for the first day of classes.
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.