OKCPS asks patrons if they are interested in changing the names of schools named after Confederate leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- In the wake of Charlottesville, much of the nation is now calling on Confederate statues to be taken down. In Oklahoma City, the school district is considering changing the names of 4 schools named after Confederate leaders.

The school board introduced the proposal this afternoon. The superintendent of the Oklahoma City school district says she'll ask the school board for permission to discuss the possibility of renaming four elementary schools that are currently named after Confederate army generals.

“These schools are Jackson, Lee, Stand Watie, and Wheeler. And what we want to do is find out if the communities have interest in going forward with the name change."

Superintendent Aurora Lora said Wednesday that she wants to learn if patrons of the schools are interested in changing the schools' names. Lora said she doesn't wish to force a new school name on the communities. If that ends up being the case, they'll consider it at their next meeting -- which is set for early next month.

Lora's announcement comes after a deadly clash Saturday between counter-protesters and white nationalists during a rally opposing the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lora's request is to be considered by the school board on Sept. 5. The city says it would cost about $75,000 to change one school's name.

This comes just days after Tulsa Public Schools said it would consider changing the name of Lee Elementary.

