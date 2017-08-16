Students attend first day of school at Duncan Public Schools

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - It was a busy morning for students and faculty at Duncan Public Schools as they returned for the first day of classes. The first day of the new school year started bright and early for students at Will Rogers Pre-K Center.

Superintendent Melonie Hau was there to make sure it was a success.

"I just love to see their faces, they are so eager! Parents are anxious but also excited, the first day of school is a big deal," said Hau.

It's was also a big day for teachers. The District has 30 new educators on staff this year.

"Our teachers have been working all summer to make sure kids have hands on activities, more technology in the classroom, and more STEM and science activities," said Hau.

To help out with that, every student in the district will be given a Chrome laptop computer to access work at school and home.

"We say its not about the gadgets itself because its about the learning that it allows, and some of our students do not have access to much technology in their homes. With the support of the community we will be able to provide that access," said Hau.

Hau said the computers were purchased with money from a school bond that passed back in May. The rest of the money will be used for transportation and security upgrades.

The district is also starting the year with a $50,000 donation from the Tilley Foundation.The Foundation has committed to donate $500,000 to the Duncan Public Schools Foundation over the next 10 years.

"The Tilley family is a great foundation of Duncan Public Schools and the money they have given the foundation will go directly to the schools to help with classroom activities," said Hau.

Hau said the district is also partnering with several businesses that will give internships to about 50 Duncan High School Students.

"They will be able to use part of their school day to go get actual job experience, relevant experience for them and that was due to the support of our community as well," said Hau.

Hau said the district is looking forward to a successful year and she gives all the credit to teachers and staff for working all summer to make it happen.

To add to all of the excitement, the new turf field at Halliburton Stadium is now finished. Workers were putting finishing touches on the field this morning.

There will be a grand opening ceremony Thursday at the high school football scrimmage against Ada. The ceremony starts at 6:50 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.