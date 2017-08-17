Driver airlifted, passenger hospitalized after crash south of Ma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Driver airlifted, passenger hospitalized after crash south of Mangum

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
GREER COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash in Greer County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1520 and County Road 1940, 2.7 miles south of Mangum.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse went off the roadway, hit a fence and rolled three times before catching fire. Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver had to be airlifted to OU Medical with trunk and leg injuries and is in stable condition. Two passengers were treated at the scene and released, the third was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the OU Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

