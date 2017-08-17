Judge recuses himself from jail death case in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Judge recuses himself from jail death case in Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (AP) - A local judge has recused himself from a case involving the Garfield County sheriff and several other people charged in connection to the 2016 death of an inmate found unresponsive in the northern Oklahoma county's jail.

The Enid News and Eagle reports that District Judge Paul Woodward recused himself Tuesday from the case involving Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles, the jail's former administrator, two guards and two nurses.

The indictment alleges that Anthony Huff was left in a restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead on June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

Woodward scheduled bond appearance dates for the six people charged before recusing himself. A local prosecutor has also recused himself from the case.

