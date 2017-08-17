West Nile virus cases picking up in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

West Nile virus cases picking up in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Health officials say more than a half-dozen cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Oklahoma so far this year.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says the cases have been confirmed in Cleveland, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties. According to health officials, most people are infected with the virus from June through September, with the number of infections peaking in mid-August. The illness is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes.

Health officials say the best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellants and wearing long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 200 cases of the illness have been reported nationwide so far this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, 13 reported dead

    Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, 13 reported dead

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:45:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:41:58 GMT

    According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

    According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

  • Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Thursday, August 17 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-08-17 08:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:51:18 GMT

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

  • Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:49:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:51:07 GMT

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

    •   
Powered by Frankly