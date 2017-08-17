West Nile virus cases picking up in Oklahoma

According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
