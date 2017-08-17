Lawton City Council Candidates’ Forum is Aug 17th at City Hall - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton City Council Candidates’ Forum is Aug 17th at City Hall

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton City Council candidates will host a forum this evening in the Lawton City Hall Auditorium. The Forum will be August 17th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Present at the forum will be all 8 city council candidates: Ward 6 candidates Cherry Phillips and Sean Fortenbaugh; Ward 7 candidates V. Gay McGahee and Onreka Johnson; Ward 8 candidates Doug Wells, Randy Warren, Jo Peters, Tom Leon.

The public is welcome to attend the forum.

