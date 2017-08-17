OU professor surveys teachers to find out why they’re leaving OK

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- A professor at the University of Oklahoma has started a survey to collect data on why so many teachers are leaving the state and which states they're heading to.

Dr. Theresa Cullen started the survey after seeing that the topic of teachers leaving Oklahoma was trending on social media.

The survey does not ask for teachers’ names but does ask if they started their teaching career in Oklahoma, which states they left for, and why.

"The number one issue was money. It was around 88 percent of the people who filled out the survey so far. But around 60 percent said it was respect… They said, 'I don't want to leave. It was the right thing for my family… I felt like we weren't documenting what was happening and what Oklahoma was losing."

Dr. Cullen says she plans to share her findings with legislators and the State Department of Education. So far, about 200 teachers have filled out the survey.

Click here if you are an educator that has moved out of state and want to participate in the survey.

