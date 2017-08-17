Two teens arrested following armed robbery spree in Bethany

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)- Two teen suspects are behind bars after a series of armed robberies in Bethany.



The crime spree took place earlier this week, and police say it began when a man was pistol-whipped outside his apartment as he prepared to head to work.

The victim said the two men approached him as he got into his car and held him at gunpoint, demanding his phone and money. When he handed over his wallet, he says the two men then hit him in the face with the handgun.

Police say the pair then went on to rob four more people that night. According to authorities, only one victim refused to give the teens money. That man was shot at, police say, but the suspects missed and then took off.

Oklahoma City and Bethany police joined together and managed to arrest both suspects not far from where the crimes were committed. The two are now in the Oklahoma County jail.

