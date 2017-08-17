Cherokee Nation says opioid lawsuit belong in tribal court - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cherokee Nation says opioid lawsuit belong in tribal court

Gavel on sounding block (Source Raycom Image Bank) Gavel on sounding block (Source Raycom Image Bank)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Cherokee Nation is urging a federal judge to allow a tribal lawsuit against distributors and retailers of opioid medications to be litigated in the tribe's own court.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Todd Hembree filed written arguments Wednesday in the tribe's lawsuit alleging the companies have contributed to "an epidemic of prescription opioid abuse" among the tribe's citizens.

The companies are asking a judge to block the lawsuit, claiming there is no legal basis for the Cherokee Nation's claim that it has authority within a 14-county area in northeastern Oklahoma.

But Hembree says a recent federal appeals court decision invalidating a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member's murder conviction because his alleged crime occurred in Indian Country supports the Cherokee tribe's contention that its courts have jurisdiction over its opioid lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Thursday, August 17 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-08-17 08:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:24:24 GMT

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

  • Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:49:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:22:24 GMT

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

  • Breaking

    At least 13 dead, 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack

    At least 13 dead, 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:45:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:23:04 GMT

    The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

    The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly