Oklahoma City schools consider suing lawmakers for funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City school board will consider a resolution that could lead to a lawsuit against the leaders of Oklahoma's Legislature over school funding.

School Superintendent Aurora Lora and board member Mark Mann said Thursday the resolution will be presented to the board next week.

A draft of the resolution says it authorizes school attorneys to interview law firms to pursue a lawsuit against House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz for alleged failure to adequately fund public education.

McCall says in a statement that public education's $2.4 billion budget this year was "flat" while other agencies had budget cuts due to a revenue shortfall.

McCall also says a similar lawsuit failed in 2007 and that the district should "stop playing political games" and educate students.

