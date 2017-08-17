Lawton country musician returns this December for “A Bryan White - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton country musician returns this December for “A Bryan White Christmas”

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A hometown celebrity is coming back to Lawton to put on a show. Bryan White will be at Eisenhower High School on Tuesday, December 12th.

Born in Lawton and raised in Oklahoma City, White hit it big in the '90s with hits like "Someone Else's Star" and "Rebecca Lynn." The 43-year-old has charted 17 singles on the Billboard country charts six of which reached number one.

You can learn more about White's upcoming concert in Lawton on bryanwhite.com.

