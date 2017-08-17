Now accepting applications for the 2017 City of Lawton Elk Hunt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Now accepting applications for the 2017 City of Lawton Elk Hunt

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Courtesy USDA Courtesy USDA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You can now enter the 2017 Annual Elk Hunt Drawing.

The City of Lawton is now accepting applications. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on September 8th.

The drawing will be held at the Lawton Public Library on September 13th at 4:15 p.m.

The hunt will be held either October 12th through the 15th or December 14th through the 17th.

If you have any questions, contact Lake Headquarters at 580-529-2663.

