Now accepting applications for the 2017 City of Lawton Elk Hunt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You can now enter the 2017 Annual Elk Hunt Drawing.

The City of Lawton is now accepting applications. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on September 8th.

The drawing will be held at the Lawton Public Library on September 13th at 4:15 p.m.

The hunt will be held either October 12th through the 15th or December 14th through the 17th.

If you have any questions, contact Lake Headquarters at 580-529-2663.

