Two more goats shot and killed in Faxon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two more goats shot and killed in Faxon

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FAXON, OK (KSWO)- Two weeks ago, we told you about two goats shot and killed in Faxon. The owner tells us two more goats were killed sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Clayton says this is the second time someone has shot and killed his goats. He believes someone drove onto his property while he was at work, and shot at them.

Clayton filed another report with the Comanche County Sheriff Department and will press charges if they find the people responsible.

You are asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff Department if you have any information.

