Remains found in Texas identified as missing Lawton woman

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELLIS COUNTY, TX (KSWO)- Remains found July 15th belong to a missing woman from Lawton.

Police described the woman’s body as being black and between 16 and 22 years old. She was found wearing a Pilot Point High School "Bearcat Pride" t-shirt.

Tia Marie Spearman, 21, is originally from Lawton but just moved to Texas. The remains and Spearman’s dental records were sent to University of North Texas Center for Human Identification and were determined to be a match.

Investigators have arrested Guy Wayne Lynch, Spearman’s boyfriend. Police believe he killed Spearman and dumped her body in a remote area of Ellis County.

