NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER: Bedré Fine Chocolate to “Stock t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER: Bedré Fine Chocolate to “Stock the School” with $250 in school supplies

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DAVIS, OK (KSWO)– Bedré Fine Chocolate is hosting their second annual “Stock the School” contest. One Oklahoma teacher will receive $250 in school supplies and more than $100 in chocolate from Bedré Fine Chocolate.

“Stock the School is a way Bedré can give back to the education in Oklahoma and recognize our teachers, who do so much for their students and communities,” said Kay Colbert, Bedré Fine Chocolate general manager & chocolatier. “The Stock the School campaign is a positive way to start the school year off with supplies and chocolate for deserving Oklahoma teachers.”

Oklahomans are invited to visit the Bedré Fine Chocolate’s Facebook page to share their story of a current Oklahoma teacher who goes above and beyond for his or her students. Nominations from students, former students, parents, fellow teachers are all accepted.  The nominations will be narrowed down to three finalists and Facebook fans will be encouraged to vote for their favorite entry. Each nominee must currently teach in a K-12 school in Oklahoma.

Information provided by Bedre Fine Chocolate.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

    Thursday, August 17 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-08-17 08:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:42:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

    President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

  • Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:49:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:41:51 GMT

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

    A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Barcelona attack that killed 13, injured 100

    ISIS claims responsibility for Barcelona attack that killed 13, injured 100

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:45:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:35:01 GMT

    A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

    A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

    •   
Powered by Frankly