NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER: Bedré Fine Chocolate to “Stock the School” with $250 in school supplies

DAVIS, OK (KSWO)– Bedré Fine Chocolate is hosting their second annual “Stock the School” contest. One Oklahoma teacher will receive $250 in school supplies and more than $100 in chocolate from Bedré Fine Chocolate.

“Stock the School is a way Bedré can give back to the education in Oklahoma and recognize our teachers, who do so much for their students and communities,” said Kay Colbert, Bedré Fine Chocolate general manager & chocolatier. “The Stock the School campaign is a positive way to start the school year off with supplies and chocolate for deserving Oklahoma teachers.”

Oklahomans are invited to visit the Bedré Fine Chocolate’s Facebook page to share their story of a current Oklahoma teacher who goes above and beyond for his or her students. Nominations from students, former students, parents, fellow teachers are all accepted. The nominations will be narrowed down to three finalists and Facebook fans will be encouraged to vote for their favorite entry. Each nominee must currently teach in a K-12 school in Oklahoma.

Information provided by Bedre Fine Chocolate.