A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A cyclist in central Oklahoma has died after being hit by a train, marking the first such fatality since the city implemented quiet zones to loosen rules regarding train horn use.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
