Cyclist killed in Norman train collision

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A cyclist in central Oklahoma has died after being hit by a train, marking the first such fatality since the city implemented quiet zones to loosen rules regarding train horn use.

The Norman Transcript reports the cyclist was killed Wednesday when he collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Norman.

The city's former policy required trains to sound horns at all city railway crossings. In quiet zones conductors are encouraged to use the horn only in situations where safety is a concern.

The policy has drawn criticism and support. Some say the recent death may bring the issue back in the spotlight.

Mayor Lynne Miller says the city will examine the situation.

Trains have collided with 10 pedestrians in Norman since 2012. Five train-related fatalities occurred last year.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

