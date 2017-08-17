Gov. Fallin visits Fort Sill Women's Equality Day celebration

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin tackled hot topics facing the country and the state of Oklahoma today at Fort Sill.

She was invited to post to celebrate Women's Equality Day.



She spoke about the importance of voting, and why all Americans should exercise their rights on election day.



Then, she gave her reaction to the controversy surrounding the Trump administration and the violence in Virginia.

"There's no place in society for racism, hatred and we need to pull together as a nation,” said Fallin.



With threats happening daily across the United States, Governor Fallin said it is important to focus on what it means to be an American.



"Stand for the values and the beliefs that we believe in and make sure we defend our country,” said Fallin.



Governor Fallin encouraged solidarity again when asked about President Trump's response to the violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville that left one woman dead.



"I hope that Americans will put some of their grievances aside and pull together for things that are best for our nation,” said Fallin.



She also called for Oklahoma lawmakers to pull together to come up over 200 million dollars in with new funding, following the state supreme court overturning a proposed fee on cigarette sales.



The court ruled the fee was really a tax, and was passed unconstitutionally.



The governor wants lawmakers to get back to the capitol to come up with money the cigarette fee would have generated.

"If we want to allocate money for health, human services, and health care authority then we have to have a specific legislation that can only come through a special session,” said Fallin.



She said lawmakers also must plan for school funding.



"We would like to give our teachers a pay raise, but once again we've got a lot of challenges in the state and it will be up to the legislature to be able to make those decisions and to cast those votes,” said Fallin.

Governor Fallin has yet to call for a special legislative session to address the state's budget shortfall.



A spokesperson said she's still talking to lawmakers about it.

