Duncan Demons play on new turf

A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
Football players in Duncan hit their newly turfed for the first time on Thursday for a scrimmage against Ada.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin tackled hot topics facing the country and the state of Oklahoma today at Fort Sill.
Help has arrived for the Holy City. Last week, we told you that the Holy City of the Wichitas was in danger of closing. One man is working to make sure that doesn't happen.
