Duncan Demons play on new turf

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Football players in Duncan hit their newly turfed for the first time for a scrimmage against Ada.

The Demons' football field was finished just in time for their season to start, and they were able to break it in with the Thursday scrimmage.

Athletic director and head football coach Craig Benson said the field benefits many different groups, from football, soccer, track and the band. He said it will also be easier to maintain - so they'll be able to save money on their water bill ,and they won't have to worry about painting the lines before every game.

Benson said former player Kelly Kirkland was one of the driving forces behind the project., speaking to the donors who made the $850,000 the field upgrades possible.

Kirkland played football in Duncan in the 1980's and was on the state championship team in 1983 & 84. He still attends the games and watches his son play.

"The stands and everything are the same, but of course now we have turf and it's something we've wanted to do for years here," Kirkland said.

The demons are still getting used to the field after only two practices and a scrimmage.

"It's new for us,” Benson said. “It's a lot different than playing on grass. It's like running in the sand when you practice on it for the first time."

But Benson said the team is adjusting well and are excited to play on it.

The new turf was paid for through donations from Jimmy Tilley, Randy Wilson, and the McCasland Foundation.

"Without those three it would not have happened so in reality it's really driven by folks here in our community that want to contribute to making it a better place," Kirkland said.

He said the team was visibly excited to play on the new field.

"Just seeing the kids smile when they run out there on the field and being able to know that for several generations to come they're going to have a quality field to play on and a safer surface for the kids," Kirkland said.”

The football team's first home game of the season is on August 25 at 7 p.m.

