Police say camouflage suit linked Oklahoma teen to slaying

Police say camouflage suit linked Oklahoma teen to slaying

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma woman was linked to the killing by a camouflaged "ghillie suit" typically worn by hunters.

The boy was arrested this week on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary in last month's shooting death of 36-year-old Tammi Thomas. Authorities say Thomas' 14-year-old son was wounded in the attack.

Oklahoma City television station KOCO reports the wounded teenager told police that the shooter was wearing a camouflage suit, which is oversized and meant to resemble leaves and twigs. Authorities say investigators found the ghillie suit and a gun at the suspect's house.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Jessica Brown says social media messages sent by the suspect also led to his arrest.

Information from: KOCO-TV, http://www.koco.com

