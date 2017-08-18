It’s Furry Friend Friday: Meet Thumper

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thumper, 1, is a single, female Labrador mix. She is seeking a sweet, sensitive, individual who likes to have fun, go on walks, have nice dinners, watch movies, and spend quiet evenings at home.

If this sounds like fun, stop down at Lawton Animal Welfare, 2104 SW 6th Street, and ask for us to be introduced to one another.

And this Saturday is the 3rd annual Clear the Shelter event at Lawton Animal Welfare from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Stop by and see all the furry friends available for adoption.

By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen!

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.