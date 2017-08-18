OK Representative to be named the head of NASA

OK (KSWO)- President Donald Trump will name Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine the head of NASA, according to a report by NASA Watch.

The website claims that the President will nominate Bridenstine as the new NASA administrator. The report says a formal announcement is expected in September.

Bridenstine served in the military as a naval aviator and has been an advocate of increased U.S. operations in space.

