Click here for more info about move-in weekend events at Cameron University

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's move-in weekend for students at Cameron University. Freshmen and new residents began arriving this morning.

There will be a number of events to help them shake off their nerves:

August 18th

Freshmen and new residents will move into their assigned residence halls in either the Shepler Center or Cameron Village on Friday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents are invited to a session designed to introduce them to the mission and staff of student housing 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Wichita Room of the Shepler Center.

Dinner will be served in the Shepler Ballroom from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

From 7 to 8:15 p.m., campus residents can shake offer their nerves with a game night at the Aggie Rec Center, where they compete against other welcome weekend groups.

The games are followed by the Friday Follies from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom. Friday Follies introduces them to the culture of living on campus in a fun light. The day will end with an Ice Cream Social from 9:30 to 11 p.m. in the Cameron Village Courtyard.

August 19th

There will be excursions to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge for a hike, Medicine Park, a donut crawl to find the best donuts in town, or an exploratory bus trip on LATS (Lawton Area Transit Authority).

There will be a basketball tournament and a volleyball tournament in the Aggie Rec Center.

Brunch which will be served in the Shepler Cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sessions held from 2 to 3 p.m. include “How to Cook in Shepler,” held in the Ole Kim Room; “How to Financial Aid,” held in the Wichita Room; “How to Laundry,” held in the Shepler Laundry Room; and “Tips and Tricks for Resident Life Living,” held in the Shepler Computer Lab.

From 3 to 4 p.m., students can attend “How to Decorate Your Residential Hall Room” in the Ole Kim Room or a “Student Leader Panel” in the Wichita Room.

Then it’s time to relax and have fun during dinner and a luau, scheduled at the Aggie Rec Center and Pool from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

August 20th

Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, followed by a Goose Chase that starts at 1 p.m. in the Office of Student Housing, Room 111 of the McMahon Living Center at Cameron Village.

There will be a fun-filled Block Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bentley Gardens.

