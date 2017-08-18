Authorities investigating Oklahoma officer's use of force

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents are investigating a western Oklahoma officer who fired a nonlethal bean-bag round at a man who then fatally shot himself.

The OSBI says police in Weatherford were called about 2:30 a.m. Friday to a home on the north side of the city about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The agency says the man put down a gun he was holding, but about four hours later picked up the gun and pointed it at his head.

The OSBI says the Weatherford officer, whose name wasn't released, then shot the man with a bean bag that was intended to stun him, but the man was not affected and shot himself.

The OSBI says Weatherford police asked the agency to investigate.

