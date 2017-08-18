Fifty victims of the OSU homecoming parade crash to split $100K

STILLWATER, OK (KSWO) — Adacia Chambers’ insurance company will pay $100,000 to the families of 50 people who were killed or injured when she crashed her car into a crowd at the OSU homecoming parade.

Friday’s hearing divided the settlement into 4 categories based on the victims’ injuries. Chambers did not have adequate insurance coverage.

Chambers is currently serving four concurrent life sentences.

