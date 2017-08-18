New stores, fast food restaurant coming to Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - New stores and maybe even a new fast food restaurant will soon be coming to Cache.

To make way for those stores, a mobile home park right in the heart of the town is being destroyed. The Cache Economic Development Authority purchased the land back in March with the intention of replacing the mobile homes with some combination of stores and restaurants. There were people living in the mobile homes so construction was delayed for several months to give them time to find new places to live.

There are not any set plans for what businesses to put in the area, though putting in some kind of fast food restaurant is a priority. They already have a Sonic and a Subway in town, but they have already reached out to several other restaurants to see what kind of interest there is on their part.

The demolition isn't even finished yet but Secretary for Cache Economic Development Beverly Martine is already thinking about how great the new shops and restaurants will be. She said they will bring in more revenue in the form of sales tax.

"Most people don't realize that your communities exist on your sales tax, your property taxes generally support the schools but if you want your community to grow and have fire and police and all those other services for your city, you need sales taxes,” Martine said.

The demolition is expected to continue through the weekend, but Martine said when it's done, they'll get right to work to get new businesses in as soon as possible.

"We're probably going to list it with a commercial real estate agent and try to sell it off. Or we'll entertain offers. If someone has any idea come see us,” Martine said.

The land was purchased for around $180,000 which came in the form of a grant from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority. Martine said they don't have any idea what will be built on the new land, but the grant they received requires it to be a certain type of business.

"Our agreement with them is that at least 75-percent of the space here will be sales tax generating,” Martine said.

Martine said they really want to put a fast food restaurant here because of how much it will help the local students. Cache High School is right across the street from the area and all 10th through 12th graders are allowed to leave campus for lunch.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.