Person of interest in Ci’Lina Deloney's murder has been arrested

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
A Lawton woman is charged with child abuse following an investigation that began in June. Ashley Jackson is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center. Investigators say she confessed to biting the 5-year-old on the cheek. She also told investigators that she often used a brush to discipline the child. Court records show the victim was taken to a local hospital with several bruises and a broken arm.
A Lawton woman is charged with child abuse following an investigation that began in June. Ashley Jackson is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center. Investigators say she confessed to biting the 5-year-old on the cheek. She also told investigators that she often used a brush to discipline the child. Court records show the victim was taken to a local hospital with several bruises and a broken arm.
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.