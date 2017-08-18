Person of interest in Ci’Lina Deloney's murder has been arrested

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A person of interest in a high-profile murder case has been arrested.

Darnell McDaniel is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on a charge of carrying a firearm after a conviction. That conviction stems from drug-related offenses in 2007 and 2009.

In July, Darnell was named a person of interest in the death of 21-year-old Ci'Lina Deloney whose body was found on Northwest Paint Road in Lawton in January. He has not been charged with her murder.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

