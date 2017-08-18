Former Beach Boys keyboardist served just over a year in Oklahoma for rape

Former Beach Boys keyboardist served just over a year in Oklahom - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ROGERS COUNTY, OK (KTUL) — Former keyboardist for the Beach Boys Scott Bennett has been released from prison after serving 14 months. Bennett was convicted of a 2014 rape at the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Bennett was sentenced to five years in prison for rape by instrumentation and sexual battery but a Rogers County judge modified the sentence to run concurrently for the two counts.

Information provided by KTUL. 

