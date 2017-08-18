Lawton woman accused of severely beating a small child after she "made her lose her cool"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman is charged with child abuse following an investigation that began in June.



Ashley Jackson is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center. Investigators say she confessed to biting the 5-year-old on the cheek. She also told investigators that she often used a brush to discipline the child.

Court records show the victim was taken to a local hospital with several bruises and a broken arm. Jackson told investigators that she fell on the girl's arm after the child "made her lose her cool."

Her bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.