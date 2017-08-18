City of Altus, Jackson County partner to repair busy road

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus and Jackson County are teaming up to repair a busy, one mile stretch of road.



It's been shut down to traffic as crews make repairs for the first time in 30 years.



It's going to cost 150-thousand dollars to repave.

At the end of Carver Road is where you will find Plains Cotton Cooperative Association.



The warehouse has been in operation since 1963.



Vice President Jay Cowart said they've used Carver road for years transporting thousands of cotton bails from Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.



"And that equates to something more of 13-thousand trucks,” said Cowart.



He said the new road will greatly benefit his truck drivers.



Which is exactly what City of Altus Street Commissioner, Chad Osborne, said they are working to do.



City officials paid for the materials to repair the street while Jackson County supplied the equipment and workers.



Osborne said they are rushing to get the road repaved quickly.



"When this road got in such terrible condition the truck drivers would find alternate routes through our city streets which can't handle that load at all,” said Osborne.



So far, they've pulled up the old road, repacked the asphalt and are pulling out all of the old sub bases to add a new layer of rock and the new surface.



Cowart said the repairs are exactly what's needed and he's thankful for the workers who are making possible.



"Our thanks to the city and county commissioners for coming together on this project,” said Cowart. “It's very important to the success of our business and for the farms that also travel this road in the area."

