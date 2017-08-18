4-D Landscape giving away free makeover to elementary school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One elementary school in Southwest Oklahoma will receive a free landscaping makeover from 4-D Landscape in Lawton.They are asking the public to cast their vote for their favorite elementary school.

Owner, Danny Elkouri said it seems like elementary schools usually get left out. This makeover is the perfect way to give them something special and new.

4-D Landscape has been in Lawton for 27 years and Elkouri said this is the first time they have done the makeover competition.



"We wanted to sow back into the community and knowing that LPS have suffered a 3.4 million dollar budget cut we though this would be a nice way that they could enjoy something that we could give to them," said Elkouri.

Over 70 elementary schools from across Southwest Oklahoma have already entered the competition and Elkouri said the winner will receive landscaping that is personalized and fits their needs.

"We want it to be in a location that will have high traffic and it will also be conducive for care, we don't want to just do it and not cared for. We want to put it in a place where they will be able to maintain it," said Elkouri

Elkouri said the makeover will also be something students can enjoy.

"Children love to plant things and they love to water things, they just need that opportunity,"said Elkouri.

To vote visit 4D Landscape on Facebook, click the survey, and vote for your favorite school. You can only vote once, but if you sign up for their mailing list you can cast your vote twice.

Elkouri said they pride themselves in making things better.

"It will be exciting for they will get to see something different. The teachers and administrators will be able to see something pretty when they walk in the door. The kids will be able to see that something has improved," said Elkouri.

Voting ends August 30.The actual landscaping project will start in the fall, and will only take 3 to 4 days to complete.

