Another item marked off Justin's bucket list

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton boy diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer had a birthday party at Laugh Out Loud.

Friday night, Justin Rodriguez was surrounded by more than 100 people who came out to celebrate with him and mark another item off his bucket list.

At the birthday celebration, guests sang, played games and roller skated - and even Batman made an appearance for the celebration.

Justin's mother, Soraya Pierre, said the boy had a great time and took a couple minutes away from playing to take a few photos before returning to the fun.

He even wracked up enough tickets and to pick out a prize.

Pierre said that Justin has been in treatment for many of his birthdays, so they were never able to have a celebration like Friday's.

“He was just really really excited," she said. "He was like, 'oh my God it's really a birthday party.' So I was making jokes and I was like so how old are you and he was like 'mom don't be silly I'm still 12.'”

Pierre said Justin was in high spirits, wasn't too exhausted, and had a great party.

She said they're happy they can continue to go down the bucket list ahead of September, when Justin's chemo treatment will begin.

