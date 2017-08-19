Kourtney Smith wins Texoma Idol

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Over a hundred people from across Texoma sang their heart out Saturday at the first ever Texoma Idol.

Each contestant had just a few minutes to sing in front of the three judges today at Wind River Harley Davidson.



Heather Martin from Cache was one of those who auditioned, but you also might know her from the 7 million viewed you tube video of her signing, "When are you Coming Home."



She was just six years old at the time, but her love for music has only grown. She says winning this silver ticket would be a dream come true.

"I've sung since I was 3 and I've realized there is nothing that I love more," said Martin. "I'd love to sing and act. The performing arts is my life."



Lauren Nelson, a Lawton native and Co-Host for Discover Oklahoma was one of the judges. She says there's a lot of talent here in Southwest Oklahoma and she's proud someone will represent our area in the next stage of auditions.

"It's really awesome that they are going to get the opportunity to not only be seen here today but also be able to go on to the next level and win a trip to wherever their American idol tryout is and get that silver ticket so they can be in front of a producer and really have an opportunity to make it to the next level because it would be great for the talent here in Lawton to be recognized," said Nelson.



Kourtney Smith from Lawton was the winner of Texoma Idol. She will represent Southwest Oklahoma and audition in front of an American Idol producer to move on to the next round. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who came out to participate.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.